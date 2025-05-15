Wickline, Barry Roger



Barry Roger Wickline, age 81 of Englewood, Ohio, went to his heavenly home on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, surrounded by his loving family. Barry was born on October 30, 1943, in Lebanon, Ohio to William Henry Herbert and Francis Catherine (Hoke) Herbert, the ninth child of twelve. On September 1, 1946, he was lovingly adopted by Boyce and Minnie Wickline who changed his name from John Charles Herbert to Barry Roger Wickline. Barry was a devout Christian and a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend to many. He was a kind, gentle and humble man with a great sense of humor. Barry loved spending time with his family. He adored his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He loved playing his piano and singing Southern Gospel music. Barry's love for the Lord and music led him to write nearly 100 Gospel songs. He sang in two gospel groups, The Harbingers from 1971-1975 and the Southern-Aires from 2011-2013. He also enjoyed reading, fishing, camping, yard work, and the outdoors. You could find him sitting with Aquila, his wife, on their deck or yard swing with a cup of coffee in his hand. But above all, he treasured his marriage with Aquila. At the young age of 14, Barry got his start mowing the lawns for Swart Funeral Home in West Carrollton, Ohio, where he felt the calling to become a funeral director and embalmer, and realize the dream of owning his own funeral home someday. After graduating from West Carrollton High School in 1961, Barry attended Emmanuel College in Franklin Springs, Georgia from 1961-1963. Shortly before going off to college, he met Aquila through mutual church friends while on a double date with Joe Mays and Brenda (Herman) Mays. After a 15 month courtship, they were married on June 6, 1964. Barry was drafted during the Vietnam War in 1968, and he was assigned to Frankfurt, Germany as a Chaplain's Assistant from 1968-1971. While in Germany, with Aquila and Tami, his baby daughter, he attended the University of Maryland. Upon their return to the United States in 1971, Barry was hired to work for Baker-Hazel Funeral Home as an assistant funeral home apprentice while attending Sinclair Community College from 1971-1972 and Cincinnati College of Mortuary Science from 1972-1973. Barry earned his Embalming License in 1974 and Funeral Director's License in 1975. He continued his employment with Baker-Hazel until 1976. From 1976-1978, Barry was employed with Kolkmeyer-Helmkamp Funeral Home in Delphos, Ohio. From 1978-1980, he was employed with Moore Funeral Home in Tulsa Oklahoma. In 1980, Barry and his family moved back to Dayton, Ohio to return to former employer at Baker-Hazel Funeral Home. In the fall of 1982, Baker-Hazel Funeral Home purchased Miller-Ream Funeral Home in West Milton, Ohio. Barry and his family moved there to manage the funeral home and form a business partnership. During this time, the funeral home name changed to Baker-Hazel Wickline. Barry's dream of owning his own funeral home became a reality in 1987. He purchased the funeral home from Baker-Hazel and changed the name to Wickline Funeral Home. He owned and operated his funeral home until 1996, when he made the decision to close his business. During Barry's years in West Milton, he was actively involved in several civic organizations and clubs. Barry was awarded the Harold E. Green Award for his distinguished service to his community and the West Milton Area Chamber of Commerce for the years of 1985 to 1986. Also, he held the role of president for the following clubs: West Milton Area Chamber of Commerce, 1985-1986, Laura Lions Club, 1987-1988 and the Rotary Club of West Milton, 1988-1989. Also, Barry served as a West Milton City Council member and Vice-Mayor for the years of 1985-1989. Finally, Barry was an active member of the Masonic Lodge and Scottish Rite in 1984. Following the closure of Wickline Funeral Home in 1996, Barry, Aquila and their son John, moved to Englewood, Ohio, where Barry continued working as a funeral director and embalmer for various funeral homes, which included: Tobias, Carrigan and Mains, Gilbert-Fellers, Routsong, and Kindred. In August 2003, Barry was awarded the CFSP, Certified Funeral Service Practitioner from The Academy of Professional Funeral Service Practice, Inc. Additionally, in October 2005, he was awarded of the CPC, Certified Pre-Planning Consultant by the National Funeral Directions Association. Above all, throughout Barry's professional endeavors, he valued the relationships he built with the families who entrusted him to take care of their loved ones. His servant's heart and compassion for others served him well in the calling God placed on his heart as a young teenager. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law: Tami and Andy White, son and daughter-in-law: John and Briana Wickline, grandchildren: Jordan (Kassie), Abigail, Andrew, Alexander, and Montgomery, great grandchildren: Haislee, Jase, Isla, and Josie, brothers: Robert Tejan and James Kindred (Deborah), sister-in-law, and brother-in-law: Rayetta and Stephen Wolfe. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years: Aquila Jean (Smith) Wickline, his parents: Boyce and Minnie Wickline, his five sisters: Pat Livingston, Mary Stansberry, Marge Volk, Carolyn Hochreiter, and Kathleen "Kitty" Imes, and his four brothers: William Herbert, Sydney Herbert, Michael "Micky" Randall, and Thomas Tejan. Funeral Services will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, May 19, 2025, at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood) with Pastor Dan Powell officiating. The family will receive friends on Monday, from 4:00 p.m. until the time of service. Interment will be held privately at the Dayton National Cemetery. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Engaging Days-Senior Enrichment Center. To view the service for Barry and leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.KindredFuneralHome.com



