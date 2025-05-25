Wick (Crampton), Kay Doreen



Wick, Kay Doreen (nee Crampton), age 83, of Centerville, OH, passed away peacefully on March 3,2025. A celebration of life will be held at 12:00pm on Saturday, May 31, 2025, at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Road Kettering, Ohio 45429 with a reception to follow. Entombment will be at David's Cemetery. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com