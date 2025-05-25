Breaking: Kettering Health expands walk-in availability to specialty care sites during ongoing tech outage

Wick, Kay

ajc.com

Obituaries
Updated May 29, 2025
X

Wick (Crampton), Kay Doreen

Wick, Kay Doreen (nee Crampton), age 83, of Centerville, OH, passed away peacefully on March 3,2025. A celebration of life will be held at 12:00pm on Saturday, May 31, 2025, at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Road Kettering, Ohio 45429 with a reception to follow. Entombment will be at David's Cemetery. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Kettering

2100 E. Stroop Rd

Kettering, OH

45429

https://www.routsong.com/

In Other News
1
Kesler, John
2
Hockenberry, Elena Harris
3
Wright, Douglas
4
Merritt, Jack
5
Tankersley, Barbara