WHITTAKER, Yvonne E.



87, of Vandalia, passed away Thursday, October 5, 2023. She was born to Joseph & Vernell Stanovich on Feb. 1, 1936 in Dayton, Ohio. Yvonne was a retired registered nurse, having worked at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Dayton for over 42 years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Carl Whittaker; sister, Lenore L. Stanovich; great nephew, Eagan Gregory Rinehart. Survived by her son, Joseph Whittaker; nieces, Debbie Maddox, Lori Rinehart (Greg) & Jennifer Topp; 3 grandchildren, Michael Marshall, Carla Watson & Kyle Whittaker; numerous great grandchildren; nephews, Tyler Maddox (Reanna) & Wyatt Maine; great niece, Ella Rinehart; great great nephew, Maze Monroe Maddox. The family will receive friends 1-2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023 at the Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, 139 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia, OH, followed by the funeral service at 2 p.m. Rev. Michael Malcosky, officiating. The burial will follow at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. Condolences can be shared at www.MortonWhetstoneFH.com.



