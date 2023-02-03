WHITT, Terry

WHITT II, Terry Lee



Age 36 passed away on January 26, 2023. He was born on February 18, 1986, in Middletown, Ohio.



He is survived by his parents Tonya McCoy (Clarence) of Middletown, Terry Lee Whitt Sr., one sister Rachael (John) Jennings of Miamisburg, Ohio, special uncle and aunt Lynwood and Lundi Milton of Franklin, Ohio, and dear cousin Jairus Milton of Columbus, Ohio, step-brother Clarence Jr. (Tiarra) McCoy of Louisville, KY, step-sisters Alesia Ford (Jessie) of Louisville, KY, and Coyneshia McCoy of Louisville, KY, and a special uncle Robert (Bobby) Whitt of Colerain, Ohio, as well as a host of nieces and nephews.



Terry was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Lynwood and Jewell Milton of Middletown, and paternal grandparents.



A Celebration of Life will be held in a private ceremony.



Psalm 48:14



For this God is our God forever and ever: He will be our guide even unto death. "It conveys the message that God will be waiting for your child to usher them in through to the other side."

