WHITT, Robert

WHITT, Jr., Robert Lee "Bob"

Age 76 of Kettering, passed away Monday, March 28, 2022, at Kettering Hospital after a battle with lung cancer. He was born August 28, 1945, in Cincinnati, Ohio. He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Nellie. Bob is survived by his wife, Pamela; daughter, Carrie (John) Whitt Barrett; siblings, David (Phyllis) Whitt, Henry Whitt, and Elizabeth (Bill) Hutson; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. Bob is a veteran of the United States Air Force and served in the

Vietnam War. He also retired from the Dayton Police Department in 2011 after 41 years of service. Bob loved working in the yard and gardening. He will be remembered for his

wonderful sense of humor and will be missed by all who knew him. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at 1:30 pm at David's Cemetery, with police and military

honors. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the American Cancer Society, in Bob's memory. Please visit

www.newcomerdayton.com to leave the family an online

condolence.

