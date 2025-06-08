Whitt, Joyce

Whitt (Page), Joyce Ruth "Wootsy"



In Memory of Joyce Ruth (Page) Whitt



It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Joyce, who departed this life on April 1st, 2025, at the age of 88. Joyce leaves behind a legacy of kindness, compassion, giving without hesitation, resilience and a beautiful and easy sense of humor that will continue to inspire all who had the privilege of knowing her.



A Life Richly Lived



Joyce was born on September 29th, 1936, in Reading, Ohio, where her journey of life began with a foundation of love and family. It was on this day that she earned her nickname that would stay with her for life ~ "Wootsy". Her uncle, her mother's brother, tickled her foot when he first met her and said "wootsy, wootsy, wootsy". From that day forward, her mother referred to her as nothing else. Joyce was an independent, strong and fearless woman who dedicated herself wholeheartedly in all she did, earning the admiration and respect not only for her integrity, but also for the passion she brought to her work and personal life.



Joyce took such pride in her career choice as an Executive Secretary prior to choosing to become a homemaker. She met the Love of her Life ~ Dallas Whitt of Franklin, Ohio on April 13th, 1954, at the behest of her grandmother. While she initially was not interested in a 'blind date', she always referred to meeting Dallas as 'Love at first sight'. When burying him in July of 2011, the hardest thing she had to do, she tucked away a note that simply stated, "I'll go to my grave loving you". A loving sentiment and a subtle nod to their favorite song by their favorite musical group ~ The Statler Brothers. She was a devoted wife, and mother, always prioritizing the well-being and happiness of her loved ones. With a heart that embraced everyone, Joyce was known for her ability to make others feel valued, accepted and loved, a quality that endeared her to many.



Contributions to the Family



Joyce was deeply involved in the support of her husband's career moves/advancements and the lives of her children's school and extra-curricular activities. From Brownie/Girl Scout Leader to Health Advocate to School Volunteer to Soccer Mom, her commitment to making her family feel important created memories that will be treasured for years to come.



Remembering Joyce



Joyce is survived by her children, Deborah Anne Whitt of Cincinnati, Ohio; Jennifer Page and Frank Mannarino, (Grandchildren Christina and James Lenahan, Great Grandchildren, Evelyn and Anthony Lenahan, Grandchildren Catherine and Nathen Gullicksrud, Great Grandson, Frank Gullicksrud), of Atlanta, Georgia, Jacqueline Kae Doherty (granddaughters Megan Elizabeth and Erin Joyce) of Spring Texas and James Whitt of Houston, Texas. She is predeceased by her brother, Ralph Page of California, her father, Ralph Page of Reading, Ohio and her mother, Violet Reva or Reading Ohio. As we mourn her passing, we are comforted by the love and laughter she shared with us during her time here.



A memorial service will be held at 10 AM on June 14th, 2025 at Woodhill Cemetery in Franklin, Ohio, where friends and family will gather to celebrate Joyce's life. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to "Meals on Wheels" in honor of Joyce Whitt.



Final Thoughts



Though Joyce is no longer physically present, her spirit will continue to live on. Her kindness, wisdom, and unwavering love have left a profound impact on everyone who is fortunate enough to know her. As we bid farewell, we hold onto the legacy she has left behind, ensuring her memory remains eternal in our hearts.



Rest in peace, dear Joyce, Mom, Grandma, Great Grandma. You will always be remembered, loved, and missed.



