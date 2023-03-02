WHITLATCH,



Michael D., Ph.D.



Age 72 of Springboro formerly of Columbus, died on February 26, 2023. Michael was born on July 27, 1950, to the late Harry and Ruth Franz Whitlatch. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 44 years, Jean Louise Whitlatch and his brother David Whitlatch. Their union was blessed with a son, Andrew. He was employed for many years in Storm Lake, Iowa. He loved the theatre, take long walks, read, and attend his son's music and athletic events. Upon retiring, Mike and Jean moved to Ohio in order to spend more time with his son and his family. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. Michael is survived by his son Andrew (Amel) Whitlatch, and grandchildren Mina and Owen of Centerville, Ohio, brother Dr. Stephen (Amy) Whitlatch of Cincinnati, Ohio, sister Patti (Doug) Williams of Pickerington, Ohio, and several nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 5, 2023, at TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-FAR HILLS CHAPEL, 5471 Far Hills Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45429. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Franklin-Springboro Public Library, 44 E. 4th Street, Franklin, Ohio 45005. Online condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

