Whitehead, Ralph

Whitehead Jr., Ralph F. "Ralphie", 56, of Springfield, passed away in his home on Friday, November 10, 2023. Ralph was born on June 8, 1967, the son of Ralph and Harriet Whitehead, Sr. Ralph began his work career at a very young age working for VC Erectors, then to Kova of Ohio and Gene Cooper Ent. He was a mechanic and self-taught welder and fabricator, teaching many friends these skilled techniques. He could build or repair anything you wanted with great expertise. Ralph has been employed for the past 20 years at Ray Hensley, Inc. as a Job Foreman, heavy equipment operator. The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to Ray Hensley, Inc. for all of their support during his recent illness. They were not just his employer, but true family. Ralph was an avid hunter. He looked forward to the start of hunting season, whether it be with bow, gun or muzzleloader, he would be on the hunt. He enjoyed the yearly hunting trip to The Whitehead Farms in southern Ohio, time well spent with family. He was well known in the area as the "Coyote Man" hunting those coyotes early morning and late at night under the moon light. During those winter months he also enjoyed his snowmobiling trips to the Michigan Upper Peninsula. He and his snowmobile brothers would enjoy hours and hours of riding that white powder way into the night. They were an elite group of snowmobilers. Survivors include his life-partner/soulmate of 25 years, Teresa D. Hawke; sisters, Linda Harper, Anita (Gregg) Price, Sharon (Darrell) Stotler; special niece, Crystal Hopper; Scott (Jo-el) Whitehead and their son, Bryce (Jensyn) Whitehead; many other nieces and nephews; his extended family, Todd, Tricia, Brady and Kylie Hawke, Heather (Adam Torres) Hawke; special friends/brothers, Frank Ballard, Artie Gueth and Robert Mosier; and a whole host of lifelong friends/brothers the list of which is endless. Ralph was a true friend to all of these "brothers" ready to help in any way he could, you knew you could always count on him. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Joyce Webster, Gina Lutz and Charma Hopper. The family would like to extend a very heartfelt thank you to Dr. Filix Kencana, and the entire staff at the Springfield Regional Cancer Center for their exceptional care. Ralph's funeral services will be held in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME on Friday, November 17 at 1:00 p.m. The family will receive friends two hours prior, beginning at 11 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be in Pleasant Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests making a donation to the Springfield Regional Cancer Center Patient Assistance Fund, 148 W. North St. Springfield, Ohio.



