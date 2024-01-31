Whitehead, Edward

Whitehead, Jr., Edward J. "Ed"

Edward J. Whitehead Jr, 82, of Casper, Wyoming, (formally of Fairborn, Ohio) passed away on January 22, 2024, after a long battle with cancer.

Ed was born on October 7, 1941, in Detroit, Michigan to parents Edward and Dorthy Whitehead. He graduated from Xavier University with a degree in Accounting and worked as a Civil Servant for 34 years, retiring in 1997 from Wright Patterson AFB, OH. Ed was a veteran serving 4 years in the USAF.

Ed was a loving husband to his wife, Sally, and a devoted father to his two children, Eric and Eddie and stepson Patrick Pitre. He enjoyed being around his grandchildren; Natalie, Isabella, Elaina and Aiden Pitre. He enjoyed playing golf, traveling, bowling, and spending time with his family.

Ed will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and colleagues.

A memorial service will be held later with family and friends.

