Whitehead, Edward

Whitehead, Jr., Edward J. "Ed"



Edward J. Whitehead Jr, 82, of Casper, Wyoming, (formally of Fairborn, Ohio) passed away on January 22, 2024, after a long battle with cancer.



Ed was born on October 7, 1941, in Detroit, Michigan to parents Edward and Dorthy Whitehead. He graduated from Xavier University with a degree in Accounting and worked as a Civil Servant for 34 years, retiring in 1997 from Wright Patterson AFB, OH. Ed was a veteran serving 4 years in the USAF.



Ed was a loving husband to his wife, Sally, and a devoted father to his two children, Eric and Eddie and stepson Patrick Pitre. He enjoyed being around his grandchildren; Natalie, Isabella, Elaina and Aiden Pitre. He enjoyed playing golf, traveling, bowling, and spending time with his family.



Ed will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and colleagues.



A memorial service will be held later with family and friends.



