WHITE, William Leroy



Age 96, formerly of Camp Dennison, Ohio, passed away Saturday, October 8, 2022, in Dayton, Ohio. Funeral service 11 am, Wednesday, October 19, at Wayman Chapel A.M.E. Church, 3317 Hoover Ave. Visitation 9-11 am. Family will receive friends 10-11 am. Interment Waldschmidt Historical Cemetery, Camp Dennison, Ohio. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.