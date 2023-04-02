White, Terrance



Age 51, of Huber Heights, OH, passed away on Friday, March 24, 2023. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, April 8, 2023, at Thomas Funeral Home & Crematory, 4520 Salem Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45416, with Rev Kenny Hoskins officiating. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com; virtual streaming link available.

