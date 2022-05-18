WHITE, Ruby

WHITE (nee Bledsoe), Ruby Nell



Ruby Nell White (nee Bledsoe) of Dayton, Ohio, aged



95 years, passed away comfortably Saturday morning, May 7, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. Born April 27,1927, Ruby had many friends and loved ones throughout her life. She was the life of the party everywhere she went. She was a beloved mother, sister, friend, and thrifting fashionista, making everyone feel welcome and loved around her. Ruby had a wonderful sense of humor and will be missed by everyone whose lives she touched during her time with us. She was a graduate of the 1945 class of West Carrollton High School and spent much of her life in the Dayton, Ohio area. She is survived by her son Michael of Grandview Heights, Ohio, sister Martha Clericus of Celina, Ohio, and many grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Joseph White; son Christopher Meadows, and sister Wilma (Billie) Myer. Ruby made an anatomical donation to the Wright State University Boonshoft School of Medicine as part of her living will. A service to celebrate Ruby's life will be held this summer in Dayton, Ohio.

