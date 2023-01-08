WHITE, Rinda Mae



Age 104, of Ross, Ohio, passed away on January 6, 2023, at Westover Retirement Community in Hamilton. She was born on May 26, 1918, in Hazard, Kentucky, the daughter of Henry and Mary Jane (Couch) Morgan. She was married over 60 years to Bill White who preceded her in death. For over 23 years, she was employed as the housekeeping manager at Miami University in Oxford. Rinda loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great, great grandchildren. She is survived by her daughter, Josephine (JC) Couch; two grandchildren, Scheryl (Clint) Moore and Jason (Laura) Couch; five great-grandchildren, Matt (Kristen) Moore, Morgan Moore, Drew (Abby) Couch, Tyler Couch, and Lindsey Couch; two great-great-grandchildren, Ezra and Maddox Moore; and many other loving relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; five brothers, Tad, Fred, Logan, Elhanon, and Henry Morgan; and four sisters, Lillie Fields, Nannie Baker, Della Couch, and Rebecca Keen. Visitation will be held at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, OH, on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, from 12-noon until the time of the funeral service at 2 p.m. Burial will follow in New London Cemetery in Shandon, Ohio. If desired, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital or to Hospice of Cincinnati. Online condolences at



