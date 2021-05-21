springfield-news-sun logo
X

WHITE, Jerry

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

WHITE, Jerry Allen

Age 67, born on July 10, 1953, in Monroe, LA, passed away May 17, 2021, in Trenton, Ohio. He was a member of the

Masons Jefferson Lodge 90 and a member of the Valley of Dayton 32nd degree. He

retired from IEBW Local 861. Jerry is survived by his wife of 30 years, Wynona L. (Woodell) White; son, Scott Allen White; daughter, Hope Glener (Walter Dawson); granddaughter, Ali Glener and Cheyenne White; great-grandsons, Gentry Glener and Braxton White. Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home will have condolences at www.bakerstevensparramore.com. "White" was a wonderful husband, dad, and papaw and will be missed greatly! Love ya! Later!




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News

© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top