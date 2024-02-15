White, Brenda Lee



Brenda Lee White, age 61, of Athens, AL, departed this life Friday, February 2, 2024. Funeral service 11 am Friday, February 16, 2024 at United Missionary Baptist Church, 900 Lexington Avenue, Dayton, OH. Visitation 9 am- 11 am. Family will receive friends 10 am- 11 am. Interment Woodland Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com