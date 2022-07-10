WHITAKER, Ruth L.



Departed this world for her Heavenly home on Sunday, May 29, 2022. She loved her husband and children above all else. Throughout her 94 years, she exemplified charity, generosity, kindness, and love. Any neighbor in need could depend on a home-cooked meal delivered directly to their doorstep. Ruth will be greatly missed by family, friends, and all who knew her, leaving a void which will not easily be filled. A Celebration of Ruth's life is scheduled for Sunday, July 24, 2022, at 2:30 pm at Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Ave. The family will receive guests beginning at 1:30 pm. For those desiring to honor Ruth, donations to Hospice of Dayton would be appreciated. Online condolences may be directed to:



www.Tobiasfuneralhome.com