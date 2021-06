WHITAKER, Mark Allen



Age 58, passed away, June 21, 2021. He was born January 19, 1963.



He was preceeded in death by his father, Jim; three brothers, Jimmy, Eddie and Andy and nephew Bob.



He survived by wife, Melissa; three children, Kris (Kim), Kristina (Tracy) and Karri; two grandsons, Travis and Michael; the mother of his children, Gwendolyn; mother, Fay; brother, Tim; sister, Shannon and a host of nieces and nephews.