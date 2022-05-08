WHITAKER, John

WHITAKER, Jr., John R.



Departed this world for his Heavenly home on Friday, April 29, 2022. For 97 years he lived a productive, virtuous, and honorable life. A pillar of the



community in Dayton, Ohio, he will be greatly missed by family members, particularly his devoted wife of 70 years, numerous friends, and colleagues. No memorial service has yet been scheduled, but for those desiring to honor him, donations to Hospice of Dayton would be appreciated. Online condolences may be directed to: www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

