WHIPP, Patricia Ann



Age 73, passed away peacefully on May 27, 2021, after her battle with cancer for six years. She was born in Jeffersonville, Ohio, on December 6, 1947. She worked as a beautician for 50 years at Sheridan Ann. She loved to spend time with her lifelong friends every week and snuggling her dog Bella. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Donald; daughter and son-in-law, Amanda (Todd) Hines; loving sister, Nancy Eggers; brother, Douglas Black; granddaughters, Torie (Justin) Preston and Breanna Zimmers and great-granddaughters, Grace Zimmers and Zoe Preston. She was preceded in death by her mother, Dorothy Cook and sister, Susan Howell. The family would like to thank the doctors and staff at The James Cancer Center and all of the nurses at Ohio's Hospice. Her funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, in CONROY FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Brian Borton officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery, Jeffersonville.

