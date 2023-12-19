Whipp, James R.



JAMES R. "JIM" WHIPP, 70, of Springfield, went to be with our Lord on December 13, 2023 after a brief battle with cancer. Jim was born on December 9, 1953 to the late Ben and Betty (Gatlin) Whipp.



Jim retired from Olan Mills and spent his retirement years working on home projects and tinkering with his hands. He was an avid antique train and car admirer, NASCAR, Buckeyes and Bengals fan, along with being a true animal lover.



Jim was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents. Jim leaves behind his loving and devoted wife of 17 years, Joyce; children, Amy (Eli) Closson, Kyle (Chasity) Whipp; his bonus children, Emily Bowermeister, Joe (Stephanie) Callicoat and Tim Callicoat; grandchildren, Will, Lily and Chloe; and bonus grandchildren, Amanda, Madison, Alison, Ariana, Kaitlyn, Clista, Cory, and Destiny. Also surviving are special friends, Joanie, Gary, Brian and Kim; two sisters; many nieces and nephews; and his beloved best friend and puppers, Mazie.



A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5-7 p.m. Friday, December 22, 2023 in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. A brief funeral service will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com





