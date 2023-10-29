Whelan, Gertrude K. "Gay"



WHELAN, Gertrude K. "Gay", age 95, of Centerville, born November 15, 1927 and passed away on October 14, 2023. Gay was a beloved resident of St. Leonard's Retirement Community and was a charter member of St. Charles Parish. She is preceded in death by her husband Bob and son Bob, Jr. She is survived by daughter-in-law, Mary Ellen, son Dan (Barbette), daughter Peg (Phil) Rose, son Mike (Mary), and daughter Patty (Kurt) Stueve, 16 grandchildren and 32 great grandchildren. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated October 31, 2023 - 10AM at St. Leonard's Chapel. Entombment Calvary Cemetery. Friends may call at the Westbrock Funeral Home, 5980 Bigger Rd. in Kettering on Monday, October 30 from 4-7PM or 9-10 AM, Tuesday October 31 at St. Leonard's Chapel. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to St. Charles School Scholarship Fund.



Funeral Home Information

Westbrock Funeral Home

5980 Bigger Road

Dayton, OH

45440

https://www.westbrockfuneralhome.com