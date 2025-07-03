Wheeler, John Charles

Wheeler Jr., John Charles



John Charles Wheeler Jr., age 93, of Springboro, Ohio passed away on Thursday, June 26, 2025. John was born on September 16, 1931, in Olean, New York to the late John Charles Sr. and Bessie Ann Wheeler (Angus). John was a proud alumnus of Taylor University in Upland, Indiana, where he graduated with a bachelor's degree in English and Religious Studies. During his time as a Trojan, he lettered in Track and Field. John's love for sports, especially football and track and field, was only matched by his love for the game of golf, and acumen in creating golf fundraisers, like the NCCAA Pro-Am in 1988. After college John worked for over 10 years helping to uncover God's Story of Hope in the next generation as he worked for the Youth for Christ. He then embarked on a very successful career in the healthcare industry where he was an administrator for over 20 years. John was quite an accomplished musician and artist as well. In his spare time, he was an avid hunter and fisherman, and loved going trout and bass fishing in Ontario, Canada. He was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Joanne Wheeler in 2019; son James Wheeler; and his parents; and former spouse, Carol Coblentz. John is survived by daughters, Benda Wright (Mike) Meehan, and Sherri (Christopher) Cardiff; sons, Daniel Wheeler, Jonathan (Amy) Wheeler, and David (Karen) Wheeler; grandchildren, Harmony, Tess, Katie, Kara, Danielle, Lauren, Lindsay, Daniel, Garrett, David, Alexandra, Blake, Rebecca, Mitchell, Matthew, Reagan, Carly, Grant, and Reid; great grandchildren, Breanna, Mitchell, Lincoln, Charlotte, Joanna, Luke, Josie, Quinn, Jack, Hudson, Alina, Norah, Jonathan, Wes, Owen, Heidi, Barnabas, Shepherd, Rose, Lorelai, Derek, Aylen, and Remi; as well as many extended family and friends.



A visitation for John will be held Sunday, July 6, 2025 from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM at Anderson Funeral Home Springboro, 40 North Main Street, Springboro, OH 45066. A funeral service will occur Monday, July 7, 2025, at 10:00 AM at Faith Baptist Church, 6355 Manchester Rd #4338, 4338, Franklin, OH 45005. John will be laid to rest in Springboro Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in John's name to the NCCAA John Wheeler Memorial Fund.



