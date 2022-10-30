WHEELER, Donald J.



85 of Cable, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, October 26, 2022.



Donald was born January 19, 1937, in Catawba, Ohio, the son of the late Rev. Ray Wheeler and Emma (Chandler) Wheeler.



He retired from Honda of America in 2002. He was an avid softball player and continued to play well into his 50's. He enjoyed watching football. Ohio State, Bengals and Browns could be seen most weekends. Cincinnati Reds was his baseball team of choice.



Donald married the love of his life Shirley Lou Erwin on December 3, 1955. They were married just shy of 54 years when she passed in November 2009. Together they raised four children: Donald "DJ" (Mary Ann) Wheeler, Deborah Bair, John (Marsha) Wheeler and R. Jayne (John) Woodruff. He is also survived by 12 grandchildren: Daniel (Monaca) Bair, Julie (Demetrius) Millas, Randy (Sara) Bair, Christina (Tim) Allman, April Woodruff, Michael (Brittany) Wheeler, Stacy (Josh) Bair, John Woodruff Jr., Johnny (Nikita) Wheeler, Billy (Brittany) Wheeler, Becky and Hannah Wheeler. He is also survived by 22 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren with one more due in December.



He is survived by one sister, Ann VanHoose; brother-in-law, Richard (Becky) Erwin; sisters-in-law, Janet Wheeler, Patricia Paul, Mildred Stokes, Donna Hensley, Becky (Harold) Blanton, Vickie (Craig) Goltzene; and many nieces and nephews.



In addition to his wife and parents he is preceded in death by his son-in-law Ronald Bair; brothers, Kenneth, Robert "Bob" and Ronald (Connie) Wheeler; sisters Melba Wheeler and Geneva (Homer) Hickman; brothers-in-law, Bob Hensley, Loren Stokes, Hansel VanHoose and Jack Erwin; niece, Kimberly Wheeler; and great-nephew, Hunter Hensley.



A gathering of family and friends will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, in the SKILLMAN, McDONALD & VERNON Funeral Home, Mechanicsburg. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 3, 2022, in the funeral home.



Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery, Mutual.



