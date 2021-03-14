X

WEYRICH, Steven

WEYRICH, Steven Edward

Age 69, of Kettering, OH, passed away at home on Saturday, March 6, 2021. A celebration of Steven's life will be held on Saturday, March 27th, from 4pm-7pm at the American Legion Post 598, 5700 Kentshire Dr., Kettering. Special thank you to the staff and nurses at Ohio's Hospice of Dayton for their compassionate care of Steven. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice. Full obituary can be found at


