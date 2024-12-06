Weybright, James Allen



James Allen Weybright, age 90, was called home to meet his Lord and Savior, whom he loved his whole life, on December 2, 2024. Jim was born in Greenville, Ohio to Zelma Lucille and James Edward Weybright on August 7, 1934.



He graduated from Greenville High School in 1952 and from General Motors Institute in 1957. While in school Jim married Nancy Jean Ellis on August 14, 1954. Later they celebrated the birth of their two children, Russ in 1957 and Julie in 1960. Jim went to work for General Electric Aircraft Engines where he worked for 31 years prior to his retirement in 1991. Nancy passed away in December 2000. Jim was her caregiver for the final 5 years of her life. Community service was very important to Jim. He served on the Monroe Village Council for three terms, including one year as Vice Mayor and 8 years as the Chair of the Finance Committee. To support his special needs daughter, he served on the Butler County Mental Retardation Developmental Disabilities Board (MRDD) for 18 years, serving as President for 8 years. For 15 of those years, he represented the local board in Columbus, providing insight for the State MRDD Board. Jim also served as President and House and Grounds Chairman for the Centerville Rod and Reel Club for three years, during which time he caught an enormous number of fish. Jim married Bev Ratcliff in July of 2001. They enjoyed their home at Indian Lake, Ohio. Jim served as a member of the Indian Lake Watershed Project, serving one year as President and 6 years on the Fundraising Committee. Always busy, always trying to make things better than he found them.



Jim is survived by his wife of 24 years; his son, Russ Weybright and daughter in law, Cindy; grandson, Brett Weybright, his wife Michelle, and their two sons, James and Titus; granddaughter, Becky Bentz and husband Drew and their son Hudson Michael, all of Minnesota. He will also be fondly remembered by Bev's children; Amy and Chris Schenck, Ginger and Tim McLelland, and Steve and Holly Poff. He was a loving Papa Jim to Steven and Sydney Schenck, Jordan and Angela Schenck, David and Sara Schenck, Sam and Brandon Schenck, Patience and Noah Sebastian, Connor Poff and Anthony Dorunda, Caleb and Katie Poff, Katie and Carter Jones, Josh McLelland, Anna McLelland and Ryan King, and Joey McLelland. Great grandchildren include Mabel, Norah and Opal Schenck, Sophia, Elizabeth and Elijah Schenck, Millie Schenck, Hudson Daniel and Sally Lou Poff, and Charlie Estella Jo Sebastian, all of Ohio.



We fondly remember Jim's dear wife, Nancy, and daughter, Julie, who preceded him in death. At Jim's request, there will be no formal funeral service. A graveside committal service will be held in the spring of 2025. If you would like to make a gift to honor Jim's legacy, checks can be made payable at Berachah Church, 1900 Johns Road, Middletown, Ohio 45042.



