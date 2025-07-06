Westgerdes, Mildred "Millie"



Mildred Alice Westgerdes, lovingly known as "Millie" graced this world with her vibrant spirit from September 10, 1948, until her passing on June 27, 2025, in Dayton. Born in Nashville, Millie's journey through life was marked by her intelligence, sassy nature, fabulous sense of humor, and quick wit, captivating everyone she encountered. Millie's heart found its home in the art of creation. She owned and operated a jewelry store alongside her beloved husband, Robert Westgerdes, with whom she shared 56 wonderful years. Together, they built a life filled with love, laughter, and a shared passion for animals and the land. Millie was a dedicated matriarch, especially during Robert's service as a United States Air Force Veteran in Vietnam, showcasing unwavering strength and resilience. Education shaped her strong character, graduating from Half Moon Bay High School and nurturing her artistic talents throughout her life. She found joy in cross-stitching and other arts and crafts, allowing her creativity to shine brightly. Her devotion to her farm was unmatched; she and Robert cared for a menagerie of animals and boasted a garden filled with pumpkins so large that they had to be pulled by a tractor. One of Millie's favorite times of the year was Halloween. She took immense pride in her elaborate decorations and the handcrafted costumes she created, reflecting her artistic flair and the joy she found in making whimsical memories for her family. She leaves behind a loving family: her beloved husband Robert, two cherished daughters, Ann (Ron) Miller and Katie (David) Westgerdes, and a grandson, Seth Miller, who brought her boundless joy. Millie is also survived by her siblings, Eddy Smith, Teddy Smith, and Randy Smith, along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends whose lives she touched with her kindness and humor. Millie now joins her parents, Arlie Smith Sr. and Mary Smith, and her siblings, Arlie Smith Jr. and Bonnie Jo, in eternal rest. Her legacy of love, creativity, and resilience will forever live on in the hearts of those who knew her, reminding us all of the beauty of life and the power of family. Though she has departed from this earthly realm, her spirit shines brightly in every memory made, and she will always be cherished in the hearts of her loved ones.



