Westfall, Robert

Robert "Eric" Westfall, age 68 of Dayton, Ohio passed away Thursday morning, May 8, 2025, at Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. He was born on March 9, 1957, in Berea, Ohio, the first son of Robert and Patricia Westfall. He graduated from West Carrollton High School in 1975 before venturing out with The Young Approach as the band's keyboard player. Eric moved to and worked in California in the 80's where he also studied film score composition under Walter Scharf at UCLA and later, math and the Japanese language at LACC. His career as a music producer, recording engineer and mixer stretches back 40 years and over four continents working in studios in Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, London, Melbourne, and Tokyo. Eric's accolades include a Billboard UK #1 LP and single, several Billboard US Top 10 alternative chart placements as well as several Top 10 placements on Japan's Oricon charts. While still involved in the music industry, he established a multimedia forensics business in 2016. In addition to the music industry, Eric was a talented artist of painting and pen & ink. He was always learning and was fascinated with history - especially the Middle Ages and the period's impact of lineage. Eric was preceded in death by his mother, Patricia A. (Nichols) Westfall and his two brothers, Mark and Jonathan. He is survived by his father, Robert (Nancy), sister, Christine; nephews Ethan and Samson (Melissa) and extended family Valerie Graeser-Dunn (Tom), Doug Graeser, Morgan Graeser and Kara Graeser. No services will be held at this time. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to leave the family an online condolence.



