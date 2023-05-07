Westfall, Jonathan Drew



Jon Westfall, Age 60 of Tucson, Arizona passed away on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at the Banner Thunderbird Medical Center in Glendale, Arizona following an automobile accident on Monday, September 19, 2022.



Jon was born in Berea, Ohio, the son of Robert and Patricia (Nichols) Westfall. He attended school in West Carrollton, Ohio and later at the Musicians Institute in Los Angeles. Jon studied at Arizona State University, University of Phoenix and Northern Arizona University having obtained a Bachelor of Social Work and Master of Education.



Jon was an exceptional drummer and percussionist; performing was a constant and a joy throughout his life and where he felt very much at home. Many will remember Jon for his smile and free spirit, his musical talent and a sense of humor that would make you laugh and lighten the load.



Jon was preceded in death by his brother, Mark Westfall. Jon is survived by his son, Ethan Westfall; his mother, Patricia Westfall; father, Robert (Nancy) Westfall; brother, Eric Westfall; sister, Christine Westfall and nephew, Samson (Melissa) Westfall.



A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 2:00 pm at Central Presbyterian Church, 4699 Lamme Road in Moraine, Ohio.

