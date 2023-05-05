Westfall , Donald L. "Don"



Donald L. Westfall, age 80 of Franklin, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 26, 2023. Don was born February 2, 1943, in Dayton, Ohio, the son of D. Eugene and Versie Toman Westfall. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother and sister-in-law Richard and Donna Westfall. Don is survived by his wife of 58 wonderful years, Nancy Danyi Westfall; children Greg Westfall (Sheryl), Anne Westfall, Julie Westfall Smalley (Michael), and Matthew Westfall; grandchildren John Michael and Kevin Smalley, and Olivia Westfall; many beloved nieces, nephews, and extended family and many dear friends. An Eagle Scout at a young age, Don graduated Patterson Cooperative High School in Dayton, OH, and served as President of the Senior Class. He met his high school sweetheart Nancy in his junior year. Don earned his bachelor's degree in history and government and graduate degree in management and interpersonal relationships from Ohio University in Athens, Ohio. After college, Don and Nancy were married in 1964, and he began his career as assistant to the Dean of Students at Carthage College in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Within a few years he became a financial planner in tax and estate planning and earned his CLU and CFP, which guided his career in insurance and financial planning. A talented agency manager and trainer, Don's career trajectory took him, Nancy, and their growing family to more than a handful of cities across the country before they settled in Brentwood, Tennessee in 1976, when he joined Advanced Financial Planning. A true lifelong learner and teacher, both professionally and personally, he was the best hands-on dad and husband anyone could be blessed with. He coached his kids in softball and soccer, and refereed hundreds of soccer games. Before Google and YouTube, he was known as the "how to" and "Mr. Fix-It" resource for his family. Don was an avid reader of fiction, non-fiction, biographies, history, mystery, and adventure. Knowledgeable about every topic imaginable, he was the team member you recruited for trivia games. On weekends or any sunny day, Don could be found golfing or fishing with his sons, grandchildren, or friends. Don and Nancy loved to travel, including cruises or numerous fishing trips to Canada, loved to dance  they were last on the dance floor at every wedding, and loved to host family and friends for holidays or just for fun. Don's talent for joke-telling, his patient and calm listening ear, and his silly songs and made-up language from childhood will be missed by his family and friends. Along with his wife, Don was a member of Marriage Encounter for many decades and a founding member of Holy Family Catholic Church. We will celebrate Don Westfall's life with a visitation on Monday, May 8, 5-7 p.m. and a funeral mass on Tuesday, May 9, at 11:00 a.m. with visitation one hour prior at Holy Family Catholic Church, 9100 Crockett Road, Brentwood, TN 37027. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be sent to The NOOK (Needs Of Our Kids), 810 Oak Meadow Drive, #681334, Franklin, TN 37064, or the charity of your choice. Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. 3009 Columbia Avenue Franklin, Tennessee 37064, 615-794-2289.

