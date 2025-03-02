Westbrock, Gerry Raymond



Gerald Raymond Westbrock



May 19, 1940 



February 26, 2025



Gerald "Jerry" Raymond Westbrock, beloved father, grandfather, brother, and friend, passed away peacefully on February 26, 2025, at the age of 84 years. Born on May 19, 1940, in Dayton, Ohio, Jerry was the son of the late Raymond and Mary Gaier Westbrock.



Jerry was a 1958 graduate of Chaminade High School in Dayton, Ohio, before continuing his education at the University of Dayton, where he graduated in 1962 with a degree in Political Science. He then attended the University of Cincinnati and earned his Juris Doctor in 1965. Immediately following law school, he proudly served his country as a Captain, Company Commander, in the United States Army, stationed at Fort Knox, Kentucky, where he was honorably discharged two years later.







In 1964, Jerry married the former Darlene DiPasquale. Their love affair would endure for over 51 years until her passing in 2016.



Jerry began his career practicing law for over a decade at the law firm of Brown, Westbrock & Lankford. In 1981, he embarked upon a new chapter, moving his family to Jacksonville, Florida, where he established a successful chain of health and fitness centers. His entrepreneurial spirit led to the expansion of his business across multiple Florida cities for over twenty years.



A lifelong sports enthusiast, Jerry had a deep love for golf, fantasy football and was an enthusiastic supporter of his beloved, National Champion, Ohio State Buckeyes. His faith was an integral part of his life, and as a 4th Degree member of the Knights of Columbus, he found great camaraderie and friendship.



Jerry's greatest joy was his family. He is survived by son Michael Westbrock and daughter in law Amy Westbrock of Tulsa, Oklahoma, son Tony Westbrock and daughter in law Denise Westbrock of Riverview, Florida and grandchildren Shane, Megan, Keely, Trent, Tyler, Thomas, Caitlyn and Madeline. He is also survived by brothers and sisters in law William and Marlyn Westbrock of Marietta, Georgia, and Dr. David and Judy Westbrock of Centerville, Ohio, as well as numerous beloved cousins, nieces and nephews. Jerry was preceded in death by his first wife, Darlene DiPasquale Westbrock, and later by his second wife, Gay Jackson Westbrock.



A funeral service to celebrate Jerry's life will be held at 10:00 AM on March 29, 2025, at St. Albert's Church in Kettering, Ohio, followed by burial at Calvary Cemetery in Dayton, Ohio. Jerry's legacy of positivity, perseverance, and laughter will live on in the hearts of all who knew him.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Jerry's memory to the Knights of Columbus, Council 14084.



May he rest in eternal peace.



