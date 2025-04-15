Westbeld, Mildred Sarah "Millie"



age 93, formerly of Kettering, passed away on Thursday, April 10, 2025. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, April 16, at 11:00am at Church of the Ascension in Kettering. Family will greet friends and family for a brief visitation at the church, beginning at 10:00 until the time of mass. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Dayton. For additional details and to express condolences, please visit www.routsong.com



