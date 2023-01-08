WEST, Lina



Age 96, of Centerville, passed away Saturday, December 10, 2022, at St. Leonard, Centerville. She was born in Jackson County, Kentucky on July 12, 1926, the daughter of Albert & Rosa (Hacker) Combs. She was a server for over 50 years at the Old Hickory River on Brown Street and retired in 2006.



She is survived by her grandchildren Jamie N. (Joe) Walker, Joshua M. West and Jenna L. West; great grandchildren Michael Davis, Janae Davis, Joe Walker, James Walker, Evan Walker, Abraham Walker, Riley Walker and Reese Walker; sister Elizabeth Moore and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



She was preceded in death by her parents, husband of over 50 years Clayburn West; sons Charles M. West and Clayburn L. West; brother Jasper Combs; and sisters Pauline Wagner, Edith Parsley and Kathleen Estridge.



A gathering of family and friends will be held on Monday, January 9, 2022, from 11:00 am – 12:00 pm at the ZERKLE FUNERAL HOME, 11900 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City. Burial will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zerklefh.com.

