WESSINGER, Joseph Alan



Joe Wessinger passed away on December 26, 2021, from



complications from COVID-19, the one obstacle he could not overcome. He was born in



Newark, Ohio, on July 27, 1966, to Frank and Madelyn (Plaine) Wessinger.



Joe attended Northmont Elementary School in Newark and graduated from Northmont High School in Englewood, Ohio. Joe graduated from Hocking College in Nelsonville, Ohio.



In 2018, Joe married the love of his life Denise Colvin of Xenia, Ohio. Joe worked for many years at Walmart in Athens, Ohio, and most recently at Goodwill in Xenia. Joe was an active



volunteer for various causes and an animal lover.



Joe was a beloved family member: nephew of Joan Wallick and Rosalie Ungar, brother to Lisa Eliason (Lenny), uncle to Megan Rhodes (Tiger) and Sam Eliason (Ashley), great-uncle to Max, Julia, Charlotte, and Benji, and husband to Denise Colvin. He was preceded in death by his parents.



Joe will be laid to rest Friday December 31, 2021, in the Colvin family plot, Spring Valley Cemetery, Greene County, Ohio, with Rabbi Elena Stein officiating. Joe's love of camping came from his years at Camp Ramah in Wisconsin. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Tikvah Fund at Camp Ramah in Wisconsin, 67 E. Madison Street, Suite 1905,



Chicago, Illinois 60603 or donate online at www.ramahwisconsin.com.

