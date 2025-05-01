Wess, Warren

Wess, Sr., Warren E.



age 79, Sunrise April, 5, 1946 in Lexington Kentucky. Sunset April 20, 2025 in Dayton Ohio. He is survived by many loving family and friends. Family and Friends are gathering 10-11AM. Followed by, 11 AM Memorial Service, Saturday, May 3, 2025 at H. H. Roberts Mortuary. HHRoberts.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com