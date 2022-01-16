Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

WESNEY, Susan

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

WESNEY, Susan Ra'Mon

Susan Ra'Mon Wesney, 66, of Springfield, passed away January 10, 2022, in her home

surrounded by her loved ones. She was born November 26, 1955, in Springfield, the daughter of William Thomas and

Ruby (Shaffer) Luke Sr. Susan enjoyed reading and shopping but her favorite past time was spending time with her loving grandchildren. She had been employed as a care giver. Survivors include her husband; Brian Wesney, two sons; William (Christina) Flack and Trevor (Kaytie) Luke Sr., four grandchildren; Dyron, Kalena, Emree and

Trevor Jr., siblings, Rosemary (Eric) Clay and William

Thomas Luke Jr. and several nieces and nephews. She was

preceded in death by a grandson, Zackory Flack and her parents. Funeral services will be held at 2:00PM Tuesday in the

JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Rick Clos officiating. Friends may visit with the family for one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home

1002 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

https://www.zechmanfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
ENOCHS, CHRISTOPHER
2
HARDMAN, Betty
3
COX, Goldie
4
DAVENPORT, Gloria
5
BROYLES, William
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top