WERK, James "Turk"



Age 80 of Middletown, passed away Sunday, July 4, 2021. Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. on Monday at the Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Ave., Hamilton, OH 45015. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Tuesday at the funeral home. Interment will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Comprehensive obituary and online register book available at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com.



