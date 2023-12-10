Wentz (Wooddell), Wanda L



Wentz, Wanda L., 94, of Springfield, passed away Monday, December 4, 2023. Wanda was born August 2, 1929 in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of Byron and Mary (Kohle) Wooddell. She loved the outdoors, nature and enjoyed being with her friends. She was also an active member of the Lagonda United Methodist Church. She is survived by a son, Bob Wentz; stepdaughter, Janice Cave; and several grandchildren, nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Jack Wentz, the love of her life; grandson, Mike Cave; sister, Helen Smith; brother-in-law, Edward Smith; and son-in-law, Dick Cave. A Graveside Service will be held on Thursday, December 14 at 1:00 p.m. in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens with Rev. Dan Held officiating. A special thanks to Dr. Ghazal, MD, and the staff at Springfield Regional Medical Center for their wonderful care during Wanda's recent hospitalization. Family and friends of Wanda are also immensely grateful to the staff at Hearth and Home, Harding Road. Their compassionate care and concern touched Wanda's heart and ours. Our dear Wanda will be forever missed, forever loved. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.



