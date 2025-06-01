Weltzer, Harold



Harold Andrew Weltzer, age 91 of Camden, passed away at his residence on Friday, May 23, 2025. Harold was born in Plymouth (Livonia Tws) Michigan on May 5, 1934 to the late Thomas Andrew Weltzer and Amelia (Prochnow) Weltzer. Harold served in the United States Navy as a young man from 1952-56 finishing his service as Petty officer 3rd class on the USS Mississinewa. Shortly after his service he married his wife of 66 years Delores (Sunberg) whom they met as young teenagers. Harold went on to work for the United States Postal Service for 35 years, retiring from the Forest Park and Grosbeck branches as a clerk. In his life Harold was an avid lover of the outdoors. Camping, hunting, hiking, and especially fishing for which he had a phenomenal skill. Religiously every September for 50+ years you would find him fly fishing for salmon on the Pere Marquette River in Michigan, enjoying life and his friends from Chicago and the Baldwin area. Harold spent his retirement years on his farm with family. Working to eradicate invasive honeysuckle or weeding and watering at his son's nursery operation. Harold also had a great and patient skill for potting flowers and shrubs and you would find him spending hours at the potting wagon under the shade of an oak tree. Harold was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years Delores, and his 3 sisters Lillian (Joe)Fulton, Evelyn (Neil) Suddendorf and Delores (Wayne) Thompson. Harold is survived by his children, David (Diana) Weltzer, Mary JoAnn Weltzer, Andy (Carrie) Weltzer Jr.; his grandchildren, Tyler (Tabitha) Weltzer and Taylor Weltzer; and numerous nieces and nephews that he loved very much. In lieu of flowers, contributions are encouraged to the Pere Marquette Watershed Council (peremarquette.org) or the Wounded Warriors Program or just pay forward an act of kindness to someone in the world. Prayer service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave., Hamilton, Ohio, on Friday, June 20, 2025, at 11:00 AM with Fr. Jeff Silver officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Oxford, OH. Visitation will be held on Friday, June 20, 2025 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home.



