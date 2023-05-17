Welti, Robert



Robert (Bob) Welti, 68, of Dayton, Ohio, lost his battle with liver cancer and passed away on January 28, 2023, surrounded by family and friends. Bob was born to Eugene and Lucille Tucker Welti, on January 28, 1955, in Dayton, Ohio. Bob is survived by his children, Justin Welti and Maranda Heil (Daylen), and his granddaughter, Reille. His brothers, Chuck Welti (Linda) and Larry Welti (Sandy), and sisters, Patricia Welti, Paula Ward (Dave), Pamela Smithers (Bob), Catherine Taylor (Dennis), Mary McHenry (John), and Amy Welti, along with many other family and friends. Bob was predeceased by his parents, Eugene and Lucille Welti, brothers Merle (Mick) Welti and William (Bill) Welti, and his grandson Lane Burrows. Join us as we honor and celebrate Bob's life on Sunday, May 28th at 2pm at Carriage Hill Park at Cedar Lake Shelter. We will have a brief service at 2:15 pm and fellowship and fishing to follow. If you want, bring your own chair and fishing pole (no fishing license required).

