Welti, Robert



Robert (Bob) Welti, 68, of Dayton, Ohio, lost his battle with liver cancer and passed away on January 28, 2023, surrounded by family and friends.



Bob was born to Eugene and Lucille Tucker Welti, on January 28, 1955, in Dayton, Ohio. He was a talented millwright and fabrication engineer who loved tinkering, building, and woodcarving. He learned to work on cars with his father and discovered the love of baking with his mother. Bob's favorite pastime was bass fishing, and he loved exploring nature. Bob valued helping others and often fixed something or fed others to help his village, whether he knew them or not. He would tell us, a stranger is just a friend you haven't met yet. Read more here:



https://everloved.com/life-of/robert-bob-welti/

