WELLS, Stephanie A.



Age 56, of West Carrollton, Ohio, passed away February 27, 2021, at Hospice of Dayton. She was born on October 17, 1964, in Dayton, Ohio. She is preceded in death by her father, James E. Wells; brother, Scott J. Wells and step-brother, Marc J. Wells. Stephanie is survived by her loving significant other, Jeffery Gangler; her mother, Janice A. McLefresh and step-father, Robert R. McLefresh. Stephanie will be remembered by a dear aunt and uncle, Judith A. and Robert L. Shuttleworth. She is also



survived by numerous family and friends. She enjoyed arts and craft hobbies and was a dedicated volunteer with her special friends at Canterbury Courts. Stephanie has found peace



and will be dearly missed by her family and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers,



memorial contributions may be made to Canterbury Courts, 450 Elm Street, West Carrollton, Ohio 45449. Please visit



www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.

