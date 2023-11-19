Wells, Orville



Orville Wells 91, of Franklin, died on November 15, 2023, at home surrounded by family. He was born on August 10, 1932, in Frenchburg, KY to William Henry Wells and Josie (Ratliff) Nickell. He worked for and retired from Aeronca Inc. in the maintenance department. Orville was an outdoorsman. He loved his horses and was never happier than when he was spending time riding and working on his farm and garden. He loved to fix up old tractors. Orville was a "people" person and enjoyed selling and trading various items with others. Orville was saved and baptized on March 10, 2021. He is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Margery Wells; sister, Reva Lawson; sister-in-law, Karen Perkins; brother-in-law, Kenneth Lindon; numerous nieces & nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents. Funeral Service will be Tuesday, November 21, 2023, at 1:00 PM at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd (at Bonita Dr.) Middletown, OH 45044, with Rev. Claude Robold officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service from 11:00AM - 1:00PM. Interment will be at Woodside Cemetery and Arboretum. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com



