WELLS, John

WELLS, III, John "Denny"



Age 81, passed away on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, with his loving family by his side. He was born on June 2, 1940, in Buffalo, New York, to Virginia and John Wells, II. Denny graduated from the Kentucky



Military Institute, and he studied at Bowling Green State



University in Bowling Green, OH. He proudly served his country in the United States Army before beginning his career as a business supply salesman for many years. In 1968, he



married Sharon (Schneider) Wells and they enjoyed 54 years together. They were married at Christ Episcopal Church in Springfield, where they have been active members ever since. One of Denny's many artistic gifts was demonstrated through his beautiful calligraphy, which was not only a hobby, but



extended to teaching many calligraphy classes and creating custom pieces for friends, family and clients. He loved history and was an avid reader. In fact, you could most often find him reading a book on some historical event. When he wasn't reading or spending time with his family, he also volunteered at the National Museum of the United States Air Force near Dayton, OH, for 13 years. He enjoyed every minute of it.



Denny was preceded in death by his parents, and his infant son, Nathan. He is survived by his wife, Sharon, and his two daughters, Heather (Brady) Gaskins of Bowling Green, OH, and Shannon (Dan) Tuggle of Springfield, OH; four grandchildren, Zachary and Nicholas Gaskins and Devon and Lauryn Tuggle; a sister, Christy Wells of Highlands, NC; and many



nieces and nephews. Services to honor Denny will be Sunday, April 10, 2022, at 3:00PM in the RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME with the gathering beginning at 1:00PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Denny's honor to the American Heart Association, Ohio's Community Mercy Hospice (Springfield, OH) or Christ Episcopal Church (Springfield, OH). Expressions of sympathy may be made at



