WELLS, Alta Mae

93, of Springfield, passed away Monday, April 19, 2021, in her home surrounded by family.

Alta was born September 30, 1927, in Auxier, Kentucky, to Noah M. and Louise E. (Dotson) Porter. She was an avid bowler and loved canning green beans. More than anything, she loved her family and friends. Survivors include three daughters, Vickie Wells, Sandra Greenwalt and Sharon (Glenn) Linnane; five grandchildren, Lori, Luke, Jessica (Jared),

Jennifer (Ian) and Glenn, Jr. (Whitney); 13 great-grandchildren, Cody, Nick, Christina, Matt, Zara (Amber),

Miranda (Matt), Lauren, Jesselyn, Brennen, Calliope, Emerson, Dellah and Harrison; sister-in-law, Judy; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl L. Wells; a son, Carl V. Wells; grandchildren, Tony Wells and Jonica Zwilling; and four siblings. Funeral services will be held on Thursday at 11:00 a.m. in CONROY FUNERAL HOME with Chaplain Janie Brewer officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior, beginning at 10 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. In lieu of

flowers, memorial donations may be made to Community Mercy Hospice or the Breast Cancer Endowment Fund of Clark County.

Funeral Home Information

Conroy Funeral Home

1660 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

