Welch, Virginia

Virginia D. "Jenny" Welch, age 78, of Eaton, OH, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, November 8, 2023. She was born July 12, 1945, in Oliver Springs, TN, to the late Raymond Smith and Daisy Owens. Jenny served as longtime treasurer of Eaton City Schools where she was well-respected for her professionalism and a friend to many. Jenny was a member and past deacon of the Eaton Church of the Brethren and assisted with countless meals as part of their funeral dinner ministry. She was a graduate of Trotwood Madison and was active in planning reunions for the Class of 1963. Her most treasured and important role was that of devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Jenny was known by family and friends for never missing a birthday or special occasion and sent thousands of cards over her lifetime. A two-time breast cancer survivor, she spent her life caring for others and was selfless and giving in all she did. She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Katherine Hill and Jimmie Lou Singleton; and husband of 58 years, Thomas Welch, whose absence she felt each and every day of the last 14 months. She is survived by her children, Tom and wife, Carolen, Dublin, OH; Wendy Dawkins and husband, Richard, West Alexandria, OH; and Susan Schaurer and husband, Chad, Eaton, OH. She also leaves behind her cherished grandchildren, Thomas Everett III (Trey), Cole, and Lilly Welch; Gabrielle Dawkins; and Lauren and Jake Schaurer. She is survived by her sisters, Nita (Nolan) Bedford, Spring, TX; and Donna Rice, Coalfield, TN; special brother-in-law, Martin Hill, Brookville, OH; her siblings in marriage, Joanne (Ron) Hughes, Tipp City, OH; Carole (Don) Lane, Liberty Township, OH; Patti (Jack) Miller, Brookville, OH; and Walter Welch, Somerset, KY; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends. Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 18, 2023, from 11:00 am until time of funeral service at 1:00 pm at the Eaton Community Church, 813 Camden Road, Eaton, OH 45320 with Pastor Dan Denlinger officiating. Burial will follow at Sugar Grove Cemetery in West Alexandria. Gard Funeral Home, Eaton is assisting with arrangements. In her honor, Jenny's family encourages you to send a card to someone you love. Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers can be given to Pink Ribbon Good, 350 Huls Dr, Dayton, OH 45315 or at www.pinkribbongood.org/donate. Online condolences and other remembrances may be sent by visiting www.gardfuneralhome.com.



