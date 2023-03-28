Weist, Gail

Weist (Allen), Gail



Gail Allen Weist, of Madison Township, age 78, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 26, 2023, at his home with his wife, children, and grandchildren by his side. Gail was born, one of nine children, in Richmond, Indiana, on October 14, 1944, to the late Louis W. and Blanch W. (Wheeler) Weist. He attended Eaton High School and retired after 43 years from Akers Packaging Services in Middletown, Ohio.



Survived by his wife of 58 years, Clemmie, children, Joseph A. Weist of Terre Haute, Indiana, Terry G. Weist of Franklin, Ohio, Kimberly R. Weist of Madison Township, Elizabeth A. (Chuck) Pennell of Berlin Heights, Ohio, Sondra Weist of Middletown, Ohio, and Catherine K. (Scott) Morris of Madison Township; daughter-in-law, Crystle Johnson; grandchildren Karaleigh R. (Tim) Jordan, Kyle (Alyssa) Murphy, Terris Weist, Devin Weist, Sarah Weist, Joseph Pennell, Kaitlyn Morris, and Sue Johnson; sister Carol Mitchell, sisters-in-law, Patty Weist, Virginia Cones, Cathy Weist, JoAnn Weist; in-laws, Daily and Diane Swartz, Lu and Jeanette Swartz, Linda Lawson, Dalton Swartz, and Loretta Swartz; many nieces and nephews, and a special nephew Quentin Clark.



Preceeded in death by his grandson, Baby Jake Morris; his parents, brothers, Kenneth (first wife, Ellen), Francis (first wife, Pat and second wife, Carolyn), Ralph, Lowell, and Howard Weist; sisters, Treva Kreider (Jack), and Isabelle (Bud) Harris; maternal grandparents, Albert and Rosa (Null) Wheeler; paternal grandparents, George and Eva (Emerick) Weist; brother-in-law, Junior Mitchell; in-laws, Daily and Cora Swartz, Rick Swartz, Sandy Schoonover, Mike Swartz, Bobbie Swartz, and Tim Lawson.



He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and his many family vacations and fishing trips to Canada. He never met a stranger and enjoyed sitting on his back deck talking with his family, friends, and neighbors while looking out over his pond. He also enjoyed spending countless hours mowing and caring for his yard.







The family would like to thank Hospice Care of Middletown especially Shelby, Earlene, Jennifer, and Betsy. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice Care of Middletown, 4418 Lewis Street, Suite B, Middletown, Ohio 45044. Services are private. Please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com to leave online condolences for the family.

