WEISS, Janet



Age 79, of Centerville, passed away March 1, 2022. She was born in Cincinnati, OH. Janet was a graduate of UD, and was a retired engineer from WPAFB. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roger F. Weiss, parents John D. and Helen (LaDuke) Morgan, sister and brother-in-law Anita and Norbert Lippay. Janet is survived by her children, Scott (Renu) Weiss, Mark (Marybeth) Weiss, Diane (Dan) Wuensch, Katie (Karen) Weiss; grandchildren Naren, Natalie, Oliver and Camden, and Jessica (Stephen) Fowler and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 17, 2022, from 10:00 am until time of memorial service at 11:00 am at



Newcomer Kettering Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to your favorite animal



shelter or the University of Dayton (Roger F. Weiss Memorial Scholarship). The link to make online donations is listed below and please list the full name (Janet Weiss) in the comment



section along with the name of the scholarship. The family greatly appreciates your gifts, thoughts and prayers during this time.



https://www.givecampus.com/campaigns/7956/donations/new



