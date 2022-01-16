Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

WEISER, Steven

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

WEISER, Steven Robert

Steven Robert Weiser, 65 of Dayton, OH, died unexpectedly Jan. 9, 2022, at Kettering Hospital. He was a graduate of Fairmont East High School and was a 42 yr. veteran of the

Dayton Real Estate market,

currently with Keller Williams. Steve is preceded in death by his parents Robert and Elizabeth Weiser, survived by his wife, Cathy Weiser of 41 years, 2 sons: Robert (Kristen) Weiser; Alex (Bethany) Weiser; grandchildren: Amelie, Ronan, Ramzy and Bryn Weiser. Siblings, Ann Elgin, Linda Miles, and Gary (Kim) Weiser; along with other family members and friends. Visitation from 5-8 pm Tues., Jan. 18, 2022, at Morris Sons Funeral Home, 1771 E. Dorothy Lane, Kettering, OH. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 am, Wed., Jan. 19, 2022, at St. Helen Catholic Church, 5100 Burkhardt Rd., Dayton, OH. Full obituary at


www.morris-sons.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Morris Sons Funeral Home - Kettering

1771 E. Dorothy Lane

Kettering, OH

45429

https://www.morris-sons.com

In Other News
1
ENOCHS, CHRISTOPHER
2
HARDMAN, Betty
3
COX, Goldie
4
DAVENPORT, Gloria
5
BROYLES, William
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top