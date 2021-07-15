WEINERT, Rosa Lee



Rosa Lee Weinert, R.N., B.S.N., M.S., of Englewood, Ohio, passed away at 5:10 a.m. Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at Cypress Pointe Health Campus. Rosa Lee was born December 22, 1928, in Dayton, to the late Ignatius and Clara (Bubolz) Weinert.



Survivors include 13 nieces and nephews; 23 great-nieces and nephews; 24 great-great-nieces and nephews; 4 great-great-great-nieces and nephews and many dear friends. Preceding her in death were her siblings and their spouses, Regina and Jerome McCarthy, Marion "Bud" and Rita (Broedling) Weinert, Josephine and C. Oscar Baker, Fred and Eileen (Amann) Weinert, Alberta and Francis Dickman, and Rita Weinert.



Miss Weinert graduated from Our Lady of the Rosary Elementary School, Julienne High School, and Good Samaritan



Hospital School of Nursing in 1949. Rosa Lee received a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing and a Master of Science



degree in nursing administration from The Ohio State



University. Rosa Lee was employed in the Operating Room at Good Samaritan Hospital, Dayton, and in administrative



positions with the Ohio Nurses Association, Columbus, St.



Ann's Hospital of Columbus, St. Lawrence Hospital of Lansing, Michigan, and retired as Executive Director of the Ohio Board of Nursing, Columbus.



Rosa Lee was a very enthusiastic Ohio State University Buckeye fan and an active volunteer. She was a member of Sigma



Theta Tau International - the honorary society of nursing. Miss Weinert was President of the National Council of State Boards of Nursing (NCSBN) from 1992-1994, which was, in her words, "the 'capstone' of my professional career." During her tenure, NCSBN became the first major group of licensing boards to implement computerized adaptive testing on a national level, allowing tests to be administered every day at multiple sites. She was very involved in the Ohio Nurses Association (ONA) Retired Nurses Forum and District Ten ONA.



For many years, Rosa Lee was a dynamic member of St. Pius X Catholic Church of Reynoldsburg, and continued to be an



active member of St. Paul Catholic Church when she moved to Englewood. She volunteered as a lector, a Eucharistic minister, and distributed communion to Catholic patients at Cypress Pointe Health Center in Englewood.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 19, 2021, at St. Paul Catholic Church, 1000 W. Wenger Road, Englewood with Rev. Fr. Kenneth Baker as the Celebrant. Following Mass, Rosa Lee will be laid to rest at



Forest Hill Cemetery, Piqua. Her family will receive visitors from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the Church before Mass. Arrangements are being handled through the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Good Samaritan Foundation-Dayton Chapel Fund, 31 Wyoming St., Dayton, OH 45409, or St. Paul Catholic Church, 1000 W. Wenger Rd., Englewood, OH 45322. Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.

