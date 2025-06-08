Weiler, John Edward



John Edward Weiler passed away on June 4, 2025, at the Bethany Village community in Centerville, OH. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Marcella (Vehr) Weiler, and his three children John Weiler Jr (Beth Weiler); Joe Weiler (Amy Weiler); and Jenny Ensley (Jonathan Ensley). He is also survived by his six grandchildren Kate Weiler (Matt Scheibel), Abby Weiler, Nick Weiler, Chris Weiler, Isabel Ensley (Trevor Gase) and Elizabeth Ensley. John was preceded in death by his parents Edward Weiler and Edna Weiler (Kappes), and by his brother Charles Weiler (Sandy Weiler). John was a dedicated educator, with a long, distinguished career as an economics professor and administrator at the University of Dayton. In addition to his lifelong focus on educating young people, he and Marcella dedicated significant time and energy to volunteering and supporting organizations focused on social justice and food insecurity in their community. John was born December 9, 1938, in Cincinnati, OH and grew up in the Evanston section of the city and attended Purcell High School. He received his undergraduate degree in Economics from the University of Cincinnati in 1960, and received his Masters in Economics from UC in 1961. He then served for 2 years in the United States Army, and married Marcella while he was stationed at Fort Lee, VA. After his honorable service in the Army, John began his teaching career at Thomas More College from 1963 through 1967. He began teaching at the University of Dayton in 1967 and received his Ph.D. in Economics from the University of Cincinnati in 1973. John was an active member of the UD faculty, including multiple years as Chair of the Department of Economics. In 1986 he was named the founding Director of the Center for Business and Economic Research at the University of Dayton and led the center to establish their preeminent reputation in the areas of business and economic research, with many projects focused on the local Dayton community in conjunction with various city and state government entities. John retired from the University of Dayton in 2001 after a 34 year career and was awarded the Certificate Of Distinguished Service from the University and was named a Professor Emeritus and Distinguished Service Professor at the University of Dayton. During his time at UD, John and Marcella acted as faculty leads for student summer programs in Augsburg, Germany; Spain; and Finland. In addition, John and Marcella were active members of a business exchange program between Dayton and the state of Parana, Brazil and made several trips there and hosted visitors from Brazil in their home. In 2002, John was named Chair of the Department of Business Administration at the College of Mount St. Joseph (his wife Marcella's alma mater) and led the Business School through their accreditation process. John retired from Mount St. Joseph in 2004. Following his retirement, John was part of the University of Dayton continuing education program and taught multiple classes on economics and public policy. John and Marcella are beloved by their family, and have been shining examples of partnership, the importance of family, and serving your community. John dedicated his talents and his time to his family, education of young people, and working to improve the economic prospects for his larger community. Friends will greet family Sunday, June 22 from 1:00pm-2:00pm at Bethany Village in the Wholeness of Life Center, with Memorial Services beginning at 2:00pm. Refreshments will be provided afterwards in the Willis O. Serr Grand Room at Bethany Village. Transportation between the locations at Bethany will be available for those who need assistance.Memorial contributions may be made in John's name to Franklin Area Community Services-The Pantry, 345 South Main Street, Franklin, OH 45005, or The Castle, 133 N. Main Street, Centerville, OH 45459. Additional details are available at the Routsong website at www.routsong.com.



